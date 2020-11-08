Richard J. Phillipo
Richard (Dick) Phillipo, 87, died on Wednesday 11/04/2020. Dick Phillipo enlisted in the newly formed US Air Force after graduating from high school in 1950. He met and married his beloved wife, Pat, while he was the Air Force ROTC Drill Instructor at the University of New Hampshire (UNH). When his enlistment ended, he finished college and graduated with honors from UNH. Dick then re-entered the Air Force as an officer. While he was in the Air Force, Dick earned a Master's Degree from the University of Pittsburgh. Dick was awarded the Bronze Star for his service during the Vietnam War. Dick retired from the Air Force in 1974 after serving our country for 22 years. Dick and Pat moved to The Lake of the Woods (LOW) 30 years ago. Dick previously was a member of the Lions Club and the Korean War Veterans. He also served as Chairman of the LOW clubhouse committee and the Fire & Rescue 4th of July and Bingo fund-raisers. Dick also bowled with the LOW bowling league for many years. Dick was pre-deceased by Pat, his wife of 64 years. Dick is survived by his 3 daughters: Lynda, Susan and Diane; 2 dogs: Maggie and Stella; and many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be Thursday 11/12/2020 at 11:00 AM at the Culpeper National Cemetery. Donations to St Jude's Hospital in lieu of flowers. Online guestbook available at johnsoncares.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Nov. 8, 2020.