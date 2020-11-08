Marvin Robert Davies
Marvin Robert Davies was born on August 7th, 1936 in Alexandria Virginia to Virginia and Robert Henry Davies. Marvin's life greatly impacted his family by his examples of generosity, compassion, and hardworking nature. Marvin married his wife, Charlotte E. Davies on March 7th, 1987. Marvin was loving and dedicated to his wife Charlotte who developed dementia. Through Charlotte's decline, Marvin could be found doting on his wife and enjoying the simplicity of her company. Their marriage was admired by those who witnessed it. Marvin and Charlotte blended their families, raising their daughters together. Marvin was a loving father and grandfather.
In his career, Marvin worked at A & P for 25 years. During his retirement, he owned a professional cleaning company and worked as a bus driver. He was a harder worker and always made time for his family. He enjoyed family vacations to New Jersey and Florida. Wherever he went, Marvin truly wanted each person to feel valued.
Marvin passed away on October 29th, 2020. He survived by his wife Charlotte Davies; his daughters: Vicki Croney, Kelly VanGorder, Megan Ferguson, and Michelle Carlson; 14 grandchildren; and his 13 great grandchildren.
He was preceded by daughters, Hope Albert and Melia Trost; granddaughter, Samantha Trost. Marvin has been made whole and joins his Savior in Heaven.
His service will be held Saturday November 14, 2020 at 2pm at Fredericksburg Baptist Church 1019 Princess Ann Street, Fredericksburg VA 22401.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Nov. 8, 2020.