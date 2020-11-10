Kenneth Proto



A funeral for Kenny Proto, 42, of Las Vegas, Nevada will be held at 1:00 pm Saturday, Nov. 14 at Craigs Baptist Church, Spotsylvania. The Rev. John Swain will officiate and burial will be in the church cemetery.



Kenny passed away Monday, Oct. 12 at his residence in Las Vegas, NV. He had battled pancreatic cancer for 26 months. His twin brother, Jeremy, who was his caregiver, and other family members were with him.



Kenny grew up in Spotsylvania and graduated from Chancellor High School. He attended Spotswood Baptist Church growing up.



Kenny lived in Las Vegas for the last twenty years where he was a photographer. He graduated from the Hallmark Institute of Photography. His love for photography, animals, nature, and artistry are what made him Kenny.



Survivors include his twin brother, Jeremy Proto of Las Vegas; His mother and brother, Beverly and Daniel Madison of Spotsylvania; his father, brother and sister Kenneth, Jesse and Chelsea Proto of CA. His grandparents John and Valerie Proto of Las Vegas. He was the grandson of the late William David and Verna Sullivan of Spotsylvania.



He will be missed by all that knew and loved him, especially his best friend, Tara the beagle.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Nov. 10, 2020.