Patricia P. Sassani
Patricia P. "Pat" Sassani, 67, of Bowling Green was born on April 3, 1953 in Fredericksburg and entered her heavenly home on Sunday, November 8, 2020.
Pat was a talented hair stylist. She enjoyed listening to Sunday morning gospel music on the radio, later watched her favorite worship services on TV, then would enjoy a Redskins game.
Survivors include her two sisters, Ann Shiflett and Alice Toombs of Fredericksburg; and numerous other relatives. She was preceded in death by her husband of 34 years, Raymond Sassani; mother Margaret Perry; and her father M.O. Perry.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, November 12 at Sunset Memorial Gardens. With Rev. Amos Healey presiding.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Nov. 11, 2020.