Patricia P. SassaniPatricia P. "Pat" Sassani, 67, of Bowling Green was born on April 3, 1953 in Fredericksburg and entered her heavenly home on Sunday, November 8, 2020.Pat was a talented hair stylist. She enjoyed listening to Sunday morning gospel music on the radio, later watched her favorite worship services on TV, then would enjoy a Redskins game.Survivors include her two sisters, Ann Shiflett and Alice Toombs of Fredericksburg; and numerous other relatives. She was preceded in death by her husband of 34 years, Raymond Sassani; mother Margaret Perry; and her father M.O. Perry.A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, November 12 at Sunset Memorial Gardens. With Rev. Amos Healey presiding.Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com