Earnest Jones
Earnest H. Jones, 92 of Ruther Glen, VA,.entered into eternal rest on Friday November 6, 2020 at his residence. A walk through viewing will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday November 11, 2020 at C.W.Edwards Funeral Home, Inc. 16476 Richmond Turnpike, Bowling Green, VA. A Celebration of Life Graveside Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday November 12, 2020, at Jericho Baptist Church, 8435 Jericho Road, Ruther Glen, VA. Online streaming will be available on Facebook under C.W.Edwards Funeral Home. Online condolence submitted to cwedwardsfuneralhome.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Nov. 11, 2020.