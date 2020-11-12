Rita S. Lewis
Rita S. Lewis, 74, of Spotsylvania passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at her daughter's residence.
Rita was the office manager, wearing many hats during her time with Purvis Ford, retiring after 46 years of service. She was an active member of Fairview Baptist Church in downtown Fredericksburg. She was a Fraternal Order of Eagles Ladies Auxiliary member, and served as former president, as well as many elected positions over the years. She was also awarded the honor of Ms. Eagle of the Year, and the Alta B. Smith award of 2020.
Survivors include her children, Richard "Rick" Lewis and Karen Lewis Smith; grandchildren, Lauren Wible and Britney Wible Sullivan; great-grandchildren, Ryker Sullivan; siblings, Brenda Kay Meadows (Glen), Dennis Stone, Debra Hammonds (John); and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her mother, Evelyn Stone; father, Herman Stone; and half-brother, Rayvon Stone.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, November 15 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 16 at the funeral home. Entombment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association
and Lisa Pitts Eley Cancer Foundation.
Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Nov. 12, 2020.