Lennon Ace White
Lennon Ace White, a 12-year-old boy from Spotsylvania County, passed away in a fatal car accident on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.
Lennon was the sweetest, most energetic, and goofy son, brother, nephew, grandson, cousin, and friend. His giggle would make anyone smile. Lennon loved dogs and cats and they adored him. He enjoyed Boy Scouts, playing X Box and providing a helping hand to whomever was doing some work.
He is the son of Megan and Jesse White and is survived by his sisters, Athena and Sophie White; his grandparents, Karen and Andy Mittura and Merrie Everson; and his Aunts and Uncles, Molly and James Brennen, Mike, Marissa and Andy Mittura, Matt and Sarah Jean Mittura, Maureen Mittura, and Theresa and Daniel Joyce. He was joy of our lives and will be truly missed.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Nov. 12, 2020.