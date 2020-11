Belinda M. Alsop



Belinda M. Alsop, 49, of Frederick, MD, passed away on November 3, 2020.



Belinda is survived her daughter, Antwynek Waller; mother, Renna Alsop; brothers, Phillip, Melvin and Shawn Alsop; 2 nieces and 7 nephews.



A viewing will be held at A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home on Friday, November 13, 2020 from 5 PM to 7 PM and one hour before the funeral service. A funeral service will be held at A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at 1 PM.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Nov. 12, 2020.