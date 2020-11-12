William "Bill" Jernigan
William "Bill" Jernigan , 77, died at his home surrounded by loving family and friends on November 9, 2020. Bill was a native of Durham, North Carolina. Bill served four years in the US Navy and received an honorable discharge. After the Navy, he worked for the US Postal Service in Durham. Bill worked in DC for awhile and then worked as a Correctional Officer for the DC Department of Corrections in Lorton as a Captain and retired after 25 years. Bill then went on to work at Coffeewood Correctional facility in Culpeper until his retirement in 2018.
Bill was preceded in death by his Mother, Lillian Rigsbee and Father, Travis Rigsbee. Bill is survived by his wife, Peggy, three sons; David, Paul, and Michael (Kelly), five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, three brothers; Travis, Jr. (Frances), Bobby, and Terry (Sissy) and a sister; Teresa (Kenny), an Uncle, Ernest (Glenda) Duncan, an Aunt, Frances Tew, sisters-in-law, Mary Petroutsa and Mary Glennon, beloved nieces, Angela and Cynthia Petroutsa including all other nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends on Friday, November 13, 2020 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at Mullins and Thompson Funeral Service, Fredericksburg Chapel. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Noon at Mt. Hermon Cemetery, 4511 Old State Highway 10, Durham, NC 27705.
Online condolences may be sent at mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Nov. 12, 2020.