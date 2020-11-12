Richard Adam Zimmerman
Richard Adam Zimmerman, 73, passed away on Sunday, November 8th, 2020. He leaves behind his wife Carrie, daughter Kelly, sons Greg and Chris, and grandchildren Jaina and soon-to-be-born Alaric.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Mullins and Thompson Funeral Service, Fredericksburg Chapel, from 6-8:00pm. The Mass of Christian Burial will be announced on our website.
