Menu
Search
Menu
The Free Lance - Star
The Free Lance - Star HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Richard Adam Zimmerman
1946 - 2020
BORN
1946
DIED
2020
Richard Adam Zimmerman

Richard Adam Zimmerman, 73, passed away on Sunday, November 8th, 2020. He leaves behind his wife Carrie, daughter Kelly, sons Greg and Chris, and grandchildren Jaina and soon-to-be-born Alaric.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Mullins and Thompson Funeral Service, Fredericksburg Chapel, from 6-8:00pm. The Mass of Christian Burial will be announced on our website.

Condolences may be sent at mullinsthompsonfredericks.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.