Jessie Willard "Tom" Newton, Jr.
Jessie Willard "Tom" Newton, Jr., 78, of Fredericksburg/Stafford passed away November 11, 2020 at home, surrounded by family.
Tom was an over the road truck driver, also known as Cool Pop, was always willing to help a fellow driver with repairs and advice. He was a dedicated hard worker his entire life. Also part of the Patawomack Indian tribe in Stafford, VA.
Survivors include his wife, Annette "Anne" Newton; children, Norman E. Newton (Debbie), Justin Scott Newton (Jessica); and grandchildren, Tyler Newton, Shelby Newton, Izabella Newton and Ethan Newton; and siblings, Sammy Anderson, Raymond Newton, Lonnie Newton, and Diane Newton.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dorthy and Jessie Newton, Sr.
I would like to give a special thank you to hospice especially Janet and Carol.
The family will receive friends at 4 P.M. on Sunday, November 15 at Jessie's house. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Monday November 16 at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mary Washington Hospice at 2600 Mary Washington Blvd., Fredericksburg, VA 22401.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Nov. 13, 2020.