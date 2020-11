Eliza A. Pender



85 of King George died Nov. 11, 2020. Survived by daughter Morzette Pender, sister Ursula Holmes, niece Andreana Holmes. Remains can be viewed 10:30 - 11:30 Tuesday Nov. 17, Cedell Brooks Funeral Home, Port Royal. Funeral and Burial will be private.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Nov. 14, 2020.