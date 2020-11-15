James P. Morris
James P. Morris, 91, most recently of Fredericksburg died on Thursday, November 5, 2020. Mr. Morris was born in Baltinglass, County Wicklow, Ireland in 1929, but spent his early years in Kells, County Meath. As a young man, he loved and excelled in most sports, but rugby was his passion, playing for the Lansdowne Football Club, and becoming captain in due course. Upon completing his formal education and early training in architecture in Dublin, he immigrated to the United States in 1957. After relocating to New York, he pursued a long career in commercial architecture, including 30 years with the firm of I.M. Pei & Partners.
He loved jazz and classical music, a good book, The New York Times, and a scotch on the rocks. He will be remembered most for his special sense of humor and the ever-present twinkle in his eyes.
He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Saunders Morris of Fredericksburg, three daughters of his first marriage, Susan Wilkey of Pennsylvania, Joanna Brinker of Maine, and Karen McQuiston of Connecticut, and two stepchildren Jennifer Saunders of Maryland, and David Saunders of Virginia. He will also be missed by his 8 granddaughters, Lily, Lorelei, Brie, Nina, Skye, Julia, Kat and Emma, and one grandson, Kieran.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Nov. 15, 2020.