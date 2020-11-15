Bessie B. Powell
Bessie B. Powell, 98, of Fredericksburg passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at Spring Arbor Senior Living.
Bessie was born on July 26, 1922 to Bertha Patton Barber and Maurice Earl Barber. She was a graduate of Falmouth High School and retired from FMC as a secretary in the Administration Department in 1977. Bessie was a devout member of Fredericksburg Baptist Church.
Survivors include her sister, Vera B. Smith; sisters-in-law, Joyce M. Barber and Sally L. Barber; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Floyd P. Powell; her brothers, Maurice E. Barber, Jr. (Ruby), William D. Barber, and Carl L. Barber; sister, Naomi B. Dodd (Lawrence); and nephew Kenneth W. Barber.
A service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, November 19 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. The family will receive friends one hour prior. Interment will follow at Quantico National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mary Washington Hospice at 2600 Mary Washington Blvd., Fredericksburg, VA 22401 or to Gideon's International at The Gideons International Processing Center, P.O. Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Nov. 15, 2020.