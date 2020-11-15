Susie Carneal
Susie Carneal, of Fredericksburg, passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020.
Susie enjoyed gardening, sewing, canning vegetables, and most of all spending time with her family. She was a fantastic cook and a phenomenal caregiver. She was loved by so many and will be missed very much.
Survivors include her children, James Carneal and Joyce Musselman (Dwayne); grandchildren, Angela Bullock (Justin), Adam Carneal (Victoria), Ashley Lee (Ernest), and Les Carneal; and great-grandchildren, Bailey, Gavin, Ashlynn, Jacob, Laila, and Ava.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Carneal; parents, Frederick and Fannie Berry; brothers, Mercer and Donald Berry; and sister, Mary Fines.
A service will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Wednesday, November 18 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Nov. 15, 2020.