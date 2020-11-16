Menu
Arleta Faye Daigneau
Arleta Faye Daigneau

Arleta Faye Daigneau, 85, of King George County passed away on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Paramount Senior Living.

A service will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Friday, November 20 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. Interment will follow in Quantico National Cemetery. The service will be live-steamed.

Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Nov. 16, 2020.
