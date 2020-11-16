Dayton Lewis Potter, Jr.
Dayton Lewis Potter, Jr., 72, of Partlow passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020 at home surrounded by his family.
Lewis was born on March 10, 1948 in Fredericksburg but spent his entire life in Partlow. He was employed in sales at Wilson Brothers, Fairfax Lumber, Stock Building Supply, and Mike Bullock Construction. After retirement he worked at several of the convenience centers AKA the dump, where he met and made many new friends.
Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Dana; children John Potter (Debbie), Anne Stambaugh (Jeff); and his beloved grandsons, Dayton Potter, Blake Potter, Aaron Stambaugh, and his mother Julia Potter. He was preceded in death by his father Dayton Potter, Sr.
A special thank you to Capital Caring Hospice, especially John and Missy, for their loving care.
Lewis will always be much loved and never forgotten.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his honor to Wallers Baptist Church, 4001 Partlow Road, Partlow VA, 22534.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Nov. 16, 2020.