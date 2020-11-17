SFC James H. Clower US Army (Ret.)
SFC James "Jim" Harold Clower, US Army (Ret.), 75, of Columbia, died Tuesday, November 10, 2020. Born June 14, 1945, in Clintwood, Virginia, he was the son of the late Ben Sam Clower, Jr. and Etta Virginia Hill Clower.
SFC Clower retired from the US Army following 20 years of dedicated service. During his enlistment, he was deployed for two tours in Vietnam, one tour in France, and four tours in Europe. SFC Clower received many commendations and awards during his military career, including, Meritorious Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with Silver Service Star and four Bronze Service Stars, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Vietnam Cross of Gallantry with Palm, Good Conduct Medal, Drill Sergeant Identification Badge, Army Service Ribbon, and the Overseas Service Ribbon.
He fulfilled his lifetime dream and moved to Lake Wateree following his retirement. While living at the lake, SFC Clower enjoyed spending time on his boat and fishing. He loved NASCAR and collected Dale Earnhardt memorabilia. SFC Clower was a Mason and member of Shallotte, NC, Masonic Lodge #727, the Scottish Rite body, as well as the Jamil Temple, where he was the director of the Jamil Jokers and former director of the Jamil Truckers.
Survivors include his wife of 48 years, Sherry Diane Hale Clower; sons, Kevin Wayne Clower (Amy) and Thomas Benfield; grandchildren, Makenzie Lynn Clower and Kevin Wayne 'K.C." Clower, Jr.; siblings, Dennis Clower (Elizabeth), Douglas Clower (Wanda), Patty Mcray (Sam), and Debra Clower; in-laws, Ralph and Etta M. Hale; brother-in-law, Ralph James Hale (Rhonda); as well as his sisters-in-law, Degorah Alcorn (Darrell), Patricia Shannon (Dick), and Kathleen Cook (Billy). In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Barbara Clower.
The funeral service for SFC Clower will be held 12:30 o'clock, Wednesday, November 18th, at Shives Funeral Home, Trenholm Road Chapel, 7600 Trenholm Road Ext., Columbia. The burial with full military honors will follow at 2 o'clock in Fort Jackson National Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 o'clock Tuesday at the funeral home.
For those unable to attend, a livestream of the funeral service will be available by visiting his tribute page at ShivesFuneralHome.com
. Everyone is invited to attend but will be asked to abide by the state's recommendations of wearing masks and social distancing to provide a safe environment for all.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the American Cancer Society
, 200 Center Point Cir #100, Columbia, SC 29210.
Memories and condolences may be shared at ShivesFuneralHome.com
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Nov. 17, 2020.