Walter Bareford Jr.



Walter Ryland Bareford, Jr., 86 of Tapphannock passed away peacefully on Monday, November 16, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was the owner of Bareford Brothers Paint Contractors. Walter was a member, trustee, deacon and served as Sunday school superintendent at Mt. Zion Baptist Church. He was also a member of Dunbrooke Hunt Club. Walter was preceded in death by his parents Ryland and Dorothy Bareford, his brothers Arnold and Bobby Bareford and his son, Kevin Jack Bareford. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Ruth Marmaduke Bareford; two sons, Dean Bareford (Dale) of Tappahannock and Steve Bareford (Ellen) of Bel Air, MD; two granddaughters Grace and Libby Bareford; one brother Donald Ray Bareford of Tappahannock; sister Betty Lou Frank of Richmond; foster-sister, Mary Mitchell of Rocky Mount and a number of nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, November 19, 2020 in Mt. Zion Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 – 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Faulkner Funeral Homes, Marks-Bristow Chapel, Tappahannock. Please be advised that current state guidelines will apply to all in attendance, including social distancing and appropriate face covering at the funeral home and church. Memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 5141 Dunbrooke RD, Tappahannock, VA 22560.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Nov. 18, 2020.