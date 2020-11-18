Menu
Sunny June Sanders
Sunny June Sanders, 95, of Fredericksburg peacefully went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, November 14, 2020.

She was born in West Virginia, then moved to the Fredericksburg, VA area in the 1950's with her husband, Gerald Sanders and two children, Richard and Linda.

Sunny is survived by her daughter, Linda; close family friend, Billy; daughter-in-law, Christine; grandchildren, Joelle, Rhonda, Liz and Tonya; great-grandchildren, Cassie, Gianni, and Christian; great-great grandchildren, Kaira, Koen, and Lila; and her nieces and nephews.

Sunny was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald Sanders; son, Richard Sanders; grandchildren, Melanie Sanders and Mikki Williams; sister, Joanna Moats; and her brothers, Jimmy, Tommy, and Sammy Stalnaker.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Fredericksburg SPCA.

A graveside service will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Friday, November 20 at Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
20
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Sunset Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by:
Covenant Cremation & Funeral Service
