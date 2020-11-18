Fr. Michael Dobbins
Father Michael J. Dobbins, pastor of St. John Bosco Church in Woodstock, Virginia, entered eternal life on Saturday, November 14, 2020, after a battle with lung cancer. At the time of his passing, he was surrounded by his loving family and brother priests.
Fr. Dobbins was born in Pasadena, Texas on June 16, 1966. He grew up in Stafford, graduated from North Stafford High School in 1985, and graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University with a degree in Communications. He went on to graduate from Mt. St. Mary's Seminary and was ordained to the priesthood for the Arlington Diocese in 1999. His is survived by his father, James H. Dobbins, his stepmother, Mary Beth Dobbins, and his siblings, Maureen Dobbins, Kathleen Hearty, Nathan Dobbins, and Daniel Dobbins. He is also survived by his aunt, Louise Cashmere and her husband Tom, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Michael delighted in visits with his family, playing cards, sharing meals, and reminiscing about family stories. He loved country music, his Jeep, his kayak, and his service as a chaplain for the fire departments. He was loved by all the people of his parish and all the parishes he served throughout the diocese before being appointed pastor of St. John Bosco. He was known among all for his sense of humor. The most common thing his brother priests said about him was that he made them laugh.
Michael was a faithful servant to God and men. He helped all his parishioners grow in faith and love for God.
Due to the current restrictions, regarding public gatherings, the vigil service and mass will be live-streamed. Everyone is encouraged to attend via live streaming at the following links
Vigil: https://boxcast.tv/view/very-rev-michael-j-dobbins-vf-waker-755379
Funeral Mass: https://www.youtube.com/c/SacredHeartofJesusCatholicChurch/featured
The family will receive friends at St. John Bosco Catholic Church in Woodstock, VA on Thursday, starting at 5:00 p.m., with the Vigil starting at 7:30 p.m.
A Funeral Mass of Christian burial for Fr. Dobbins will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, November 20, 2020 at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Winchester, VA.
The family will lay Fr. Dobbins to rest privately at the Fairfax Memorial Gardens, Fairfax, VA.
You may sign the guestbook and submit condolences to the family online at www.stoverfuneralhome.com
.
Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Fr. Michael J. Dobbins.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Nov. 18, 2020.