Richard Harry "Dick" Berra
Richard Harry "Dick" Berra-84 of Locust Grove, Virginia passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020 at the home of his daughter in Middletown, MD with his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren by his side.
He is predeceased by his beloved wife of 51 years, Helen Marie Berra. He is survived by his partner Patricia Robinson of Locust Grove, VA, his sister Louise Ruff (nieces Karen, Christine, and Cheryl) and his five children, 3 sons-in-law, 1 daughter in-law, 13 grandchildren, and eight great grandchildren (2 more on the way). Daughter Beth and spouse Chris Rugg (grandson Jared and spouse Krystal, grandson Steve and spouse Leesa and great grandson Graham, granddaughter Christine and spouse Tyler and great grandson Theodore, and grandson Sam and spouse Jolene). Daughter Kim Dunbar and spouse Rick (granddaughter Jackie and spouse Anthony and grandson Bryan). Son Bob Berra and partner Joanna (spouse Nancy Berra predeceased, (grandson Chris Krae and spouse Julia, great grandson Elliot and great granddaughter Rose, granddaughter Irina and Spouse Joey, great grandson Kenneth and great granddaughter Kayla, grandson Andrew and spouse Masha, great granddaughter Victoria and great grandson Richard). Daughter Lisa Loveless and spouse Todd (grandson Gavin, granddaughters Maddy and spouse Trey and Gabby). Daughter Missy Bauer (Eric predeceased) and grandson Mason. Dick was very active in the Lake of the Woods Church and Men's Bible Study in Locust Grove, VA. A private graveside service will be held at Culpepper National Cemetery in Culpepper, VA. A memorial mass and a celebration of Dick's life will be announced at a later date. Richard (Dick) Berra was loved by all from his local post office to the bank outside of his community and his impact on this world was amazing. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Hospice of Frederick County 516 Trail Ave. Frederick, MD 21701. Online condolences may be made at www.osbornefuneralhome.net
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Nov. 18, 2020.