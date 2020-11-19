Marc Jason Patton
Marc Jason Patton, 49, of Stafford passed away from natural causes Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Heaven's gates were opened by his Father in Heaven to welcome his child back. Marc was greeted by our Lord Jesus Christ.
"Come unto me, all ye that labour and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you, and learn of me; for I am meek and lowly in heart: and ye shall find rest unto your souls. For my yoke is easy, and my burden is light." Matthew 11:28-30
Marc had a love for life and compassion for everyone. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends. He always loved to make people laugh. He graduated from Courtland High School in 1989. He was actively involved in Drama and his drama teacher, Gene Nesbitt, was his mentor. Marc was also a member of the Royal Brigade Marching Band at Courtland High School. He attended Radford University and VCU for his higher education where he was a member of Delta Chi fraternity. Marc received his student pilot's license at the age of 16 years old from Shannon airport. Marc's main hobby centered around "Star Wars" and charity work. Marc loved Star Wars since he was a small boy. In 2000, Marc received his kit to build his own Stormtrooper. In 2001, he joined the 501st Legion, Garrison Tyranus, a non-profit Star Wars costuming organization. He met many wonderful friends from the organization. In 2002, he was one of many 501st Stormtroopers to be involved in a Star Wars fan film. This film, "Star Wars: Revelations" premiered in 2005. In 2006, Marc was also involved in the film, "Pitching Lucas". Both films were directed by Shane Felux. Marc was featured in The Free Lance-Star newspaper on May 16, 2005.
Marc enjoyed watching the NASCAR races and his favorite driver was Denny Hamlin. He also enjoyed watching the Redskins and attending the games. Marc liked to ride motorcycles. He loved boating on the Potomac River with family and friends. He would always watch religious services on Sunday mornings.
Survivors include his wonderful son, David James Patton, who Marc was so proud of; his parents, James E. Patton, Jr. and Kathryn M. Patton; sister Kristen M. Patton; his former wife, Lori Patton; uncles and aunts Harvey Goldstein (Betty in heaven), Norm and Linda Stott, Neal and Mary Rouse; cousins Elizabeth Lau, Bill Goldstein, Dan Goldstein, and Michael Goldstein, Laura Southcomb, and Nathan Rouse; and many second and third cousins. Marc's grandparents were James E. Patton and Louise Patton, and W. Arritt Massey and Bertha Massey.
Marc was cremated upon his request. Due to COVID-19 we will be unable to have any type of visitation.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Bertha M. Seay Massey Scholarship for Nursing Education, C/O Germanna Community College Education Foundation INC., P.O. Box 1430, 2130 Germanna Hwy, Locust Grove, VA 22508-1430. This scholarship was made in loving memory of Marc's grandmother, Bertha Mae Seay Massey. Donations may also be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
or the SPCA 10819 Courthouse Rd, Fredericksburg, VA 22408. Marc had a love for animals and his companion was Irene, the beagle, who passed.
"Let not your heart be troubled: ye believe in God, believe also in me. In my Father's house are many mansions: if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you unto myself; that where I am, there ye may be also." John 14:1-3
