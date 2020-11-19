Menu
Search
Menu
The Free Lance - Star
The Free Lance - Star HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Mamie Andrews
Mamie Andrews

Mamie L. Andrews (Mize) died peacefully Nov. 15, 2020, at her home in Austinville, Va. with family by her side. She was born Dec. 2, 1937, in Spotsylvania Va. Survivors include: sister Jean Wilcox, son Vernon & Terri Andrews of Bluefield Va, daughter Michele Bass & Bubba Martin of Henrico Va., son-in-law Danny Stefurak of King William Va. several grandkids, great and great-great grandkids and many nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation will be at Bennetts Funeral Home of Mechanicsville on Fri. Nov. 20, 2020 from 6 to 8 pm. Funeral services will be at Bennetts Funeral Home on Sat. Nov. 21, 2020 at 1 pm. Burial will be in the Signal Hill Cemetery on Tues. Nov. 24, 2020 at 3 pm.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.