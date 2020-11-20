My world has been shaken to its knees. You are and have been my oldest friend of 65 years. You have always been my sister and always there. We might not see each other for years the day we do no time had passed. Megan has been my niece from the day she was born and always will be. I'll always be there for her. We'll meet again my sister my friend and not a day will have passed. We'll pick right back up and continue on as always. My love for you will not fade I'll talk to you from time to time it's such a n ingrown habit. Libby you just one day Transitioned i will one day too, but I know that my house is next to yours you will make sure of that.Never a goodby between us always we've said"GIRL ILL TALK TO YOU LATER LOVE YOU

Dianne Sprow-Parker Sister November 15, 2020