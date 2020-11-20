Menu
Olivia E. Gray
1943 - 2020
BORN
1943
DIED
November 13, 2020
Olivia E. Gray

Olivia E. Gray, 77, of Fredericksburg, VA, peacefully departed this life on November 13, 2020.

She is survived by, her daughter, Megen L. Gray and grand-dog, Tiger.

A Celebration of Life will be held at A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Shiloh Baptist Church (New-Site) Missionary Ministry, 525 Princess Anne Street, Fredericksburg, VA, 22401.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Nov. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by:
A. L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home - Fredericksburg
Our sincere condolences to you Megan. We all have fond memories of Olivia. She and I shared a love of elephants. She will definitely be missed. Praying God will continue to wrap you in His peaceful presence and keep you strong through the difficult days ahead. Love and prayers.
Gloria & LaVaniel Ennis
Friend
November 18, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will miss you always.
Edna & Pam Wyche
Friend
November 18, 2020
Dear Megen, I will definitely miss being greeted by your Mom with her warm presence, and that "kiss" with the red lipstick. It was always a pleasure in talking with her, such a sweet spirit. May she rest in peace and may our heavenly father comfort you with his peace.

Barbara B. Green your friend in Christ,
Barbara Green
Friend
November 18, 2020
My sincere condolences to you Megen. Praying that God will give you peace and comfort during this time. Love you
Marqessa Njie
Friend
November 17, 2020
Shantey Correa
November 17, 2020
Olivia, I will surely miss seeing you and having a laugh with you at church. Your sense of humor was contagious, my friend.
My deepest sympathy to you, Megen. May God give you the strength to find peace and healing during this time.
Audrey Prestonsoto
Friend
November 16, 2020
My deepest sympathy for the loss of your mother. May God bless and keep you strong during this time.
Juanita Stanley
Friend
November 16, 2020
GOOD thoughts. GENTLE feelings. FAITH in tomorrow. Megan wishing you BLESSINGS at this difficult time.
Rebecca Brown
Friend
November 16, 2020
Sincere sympathy to Meghan and family.
Joyce Johnson
Family
November 16, 2020
GONE ON TO GLORY TO BE WITH GOD AND FAMILY ALREADY THERE. HEAVEN ALLOWS US TO MEET GOD FACE TO FACE AND TO HEAR HIM SAY WELL DONE MY FAITHFUL SERVANT, WELCOME TO YOUR ETERNAL HOME.
ROBERT WILLIAMS JR
Family
November 16, 2020
I love you always and forever momma!
Valman Cummins
Family
November 16, 2020
My world has been shaken to its knees. You are and have been my oldest friend of 65 years. You have always been my sister and always there. We might not see each other for years the day we do no time had passed. Megan has been my niece from the day she was born and always will be. I'll always be there for her. We'll meet again my sister my friend and not a day will have passed. We'll pick right back up and continue on as always. My love for you will not fade I'll talk to you from time to time it's such a n ingrown habit. Libby you just one day Transitioned i will one day too, but I know that my house is next to yours you will make sure of that.Never a goodby between us always we've said"GIRL ILL TALK TO YOU LATER LOVE YOU
Dianne Sprow-Parker
Sister
November 15, 2020
On behalf of A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home, we express our deepest condolences during this difficult time. We extend continued prayers of strength and comfort. Our thoughts are with your family.

A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home
November 15, 2020