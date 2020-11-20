Olivia E. Gray
Olivia E. Gray, 77, of Fredericksburg, VA, peacefully departed this life on November 13, 2020.
She is survived by, her daughter, Megen L. Gray and grand-dog, Tiger.
A Celebration of Life will be held at A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Shiloh Baptist Church (New-Site) Missionary Ministry, 525 Princess Anne Street, Fredericksburg, VA, 22401.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Nov. 20, 2020.