Jesse White
Jesse White beloved son, brother, father and friend joined his son, Lennon White in heaven on Sunday, November 15, 2020. He fought a hard battle; however, his injuries were too many and too extensive.
Jesse had a smile that would light up a room, a twinkle in his eyes that always kept you guessing, and a heart so loving. He was not only a mechanic but could fix just about anything. If you needed help, he would come no matter the time or place. Jesse considered his friends family but his children were "his world".
Jesse's survivors include his daughters, Athena White and Sophie White; his sister and brother-in-law, Theresa and Daniel Joyce; his mother, Merrie Everson; his father, Robert White; and his aunts and uncles, Janice and Bill Stratton, Lynthia and Richard Romney, Kathy and John Everson, Kathie Newbaker and Richard Hummel; and numerous cousins.
He is preceded in death by his son, Lennon White; his maternal grandparents, John and Mary Everson; and his paternal grandparents, Alfred and Arvilla White.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Fredericksburg SPCA.
.
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Nov. 21, 2020.