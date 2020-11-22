Marcia Jean Traywick
There will be a standing ovation in Heaven. Jean Traywick passed away peacefully on Friday, November 13, 2020. She was 91. Born to Melvin and Clarabell Bagley (Breyman) in East Liverpool, Ohio. She was the older sister of Kathleen Bartling and Walter Bagley, both of which preceded her in death.
Jean leaves behind four children, Timothy Traywick (Cindy), Anna Wilson (Neil), Thomas Traywick (Debbie), and Barbara Naughton (Kevin); as well as a son-in-law, Mark Granville-Smith; ten grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, MGySgt Terry N. Traywick; and daughter, Amy Granville-Smith.
Jean's claim to fame was the love of her family and rearing five children, teaching them respect, obedience, and love of thy neighbor. Her profession of the Catholic faith was unyielding. Her devotion and beliefs made her an angel in life, meek and charitable.
Jean's family will receive friends from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 18825 Fuller Heights Road, Triangle, VA, where a funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow at 12:30 p.m. in Quantico National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 9149 Ely's Ford Road, Fredericksburg, VA, 22407.
.
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Nov. 22, 2020.