Walter "Larry" Roberson
Walter "Larry" Roberson, 81, of White Oak passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Mary Washington Hospital.
Larry was honorably discharged from the Navy, and then retired from NSWC. He loved hunting and fishing. He was great with his hands and loved fixing cars and gardening. He was a devout grandfather to 11 grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.
Survivors include his children, Virginia Wholey (Kevin), Kathy Morgan (Sunny), Debbie Holmes (Mark), and Rhonda Beazley (Randy); grandchildren Christopher Wholey (Dani), Kevin Roberson (Melanie), Charlyn Harrison, Tyler Morgan, Samantha Oster (Michael), Jacob Morgan, Greyden Morgan, Lucas Harrison, Taylor Roberson, Brandon Roberson, and Riley Beazley; and his great-granddaughter, Lily Ann Harrison.
He was preceded in death by his spouse, Shirley C. Roberson; son Larry D. Roberson; and parents Sam and Ann Roberson.
A service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 24 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Nov. 22, 2020.