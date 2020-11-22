Charles H. Magee, Jr.
Charles H. Magee, Jr., 90, of Spotsylvania passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Mary Washington Hospital in Fredericksburg with family by his side.
Following his service in the US Army, he almost simultaneously started a family with his wife Jean and began an almost half-century career with the telephone company, retiring in 1998.
While Jean, his wife of 59 years, preceded him in death by 9 years, he is survived by their four children; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
A service will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, November 25 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service at the funeral home. Interment will be held at a later date in Quantico National Cemetery.
www.covenantfuneralservice.com
to view the service live.
Published by The Free Lance - Star from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.