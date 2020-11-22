Menu
Search
Menu
The Free Lance - Star
The Free Lance - Star HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Larry M. Lucas
DIED
November 13, 2020
Larry M. Lucas

Larry M. Lucas, 74, of Woodford, VA passed away on November 13, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Trudell Lucas; daughters, Thelma Jackson and Melody Parker; stepchildren, Corey Green and Crystal Bumbrey; sisters, Minister Gladys Whitener and Elmira Johnson; and a host of other relatives.

A viewing will be held at A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home on Monday, November 23rd at 10 AM followed by a funeral service at 11 AM. Interment will be held at Macedonia Baptist Church Cemetery in Woodford, VA.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by:
A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
12 Entries
Mira Johnson
Sister
November 22, 2020
Sorry for your loss. May God continue to bless you
Charles and Mary Fox
Friend
November 21, 2020
The Lord will walk beside you through these days of sorrow, Just as, through the years, He has walked with you in days of joy. With Deepest Sympathy.
Mr.Mrs Ronald Green
Family
November 20, 2020
S.I.P. cousin Larry you will be truly missed.
ROBERT McGee
Family
November 20, 2020
To the family
I would like to express my deepest condolences for the loss of your husband, dad, brother, uncle. Was sorry to hear about his passing but know that he is in a better place. May he rest in peace. Robert
Robert J Abrams
Acquaintance
November 19, 2020
TO THE LUCAS FAMILY,
I want to express my condolences to the family and will keep Your family in prayer. I will always remember Larry.
Otelia Ford
Otelia Ford
Friend
November 19, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful uncle. We will love you and miss you always.
Dewaine Lucas
Family
November 18, 2020
Shantey Correa
November 17, 2020
I miss talking to you it was a pleasure meeting you back in 2004 at my late fathers your uncles funeral you will be missed your at peace now.
Robert McGee
Family
November 17, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Tommy and Howard Kilgore
Friend
November 17, 2020
DOUGLAS BROWN
November 16, 2020
On behalf of A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home, we express our deepest condolences during this difficult time. We extend continued prayers of strength and comfort. Our thoughts are with your family.

A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home
November 15, 2020