Stephen "Steve" F. Piakowski, Jr.
Stephen "Steve" F. Piaskowski Jr., 52, of Stafford, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, November 18, 2020. He was born in Germany on June 12, 1968 to parents Stephen F. Piaskowski Sr. and Sharon (Parnell) Piaskowski.
Steve graduated from Osbourn Park High School and later earned a degree in Criminal Justice. Steve worked for 27 years with the Prince William County Police Department, receiving a Prince William County Police Association Unit Award and County Executive Awards in 2008 and 2011 for his work in the community.
In 1992, Steve met his future wife Theresa, who also worked for the county police department as a dispatcher. They were married in October of 1994 and were blessed with one daughter, Ashleigh who was born in 2007.
Steve was a family man and enjoyed volunteering at his daughter's school, St William of York Catholic School (SWOY). He coached SWOY baseball and was involved in other school activities.
Steve had many hobbies like golfing, hunting, and riding his motorcycle. One of his favorite excursions was taking yearly hunting trips to Pennsylvania with his father and other family members. He was very fond of traveling, the beach being a favorite place to spend time relaxing with his family. Since his retirement he joined the Blue Knights Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club and often enjoyed traveling around Virginia with his buddies.
Survivors include his parents, Stephen F. Piaskowski Sr., and Sharon (Parnell) Piaskowski; as well as his sister, Cathy (Piaskowski) O'niel; his wife, Theresa (Angelotta) Piaskowski; and his daughter, Ashleigh.
A funeral service (approx. 150+ capacity inside the church--masks are required) will be open to all family and friends at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 24, at St. William of York Catholic Church, 3130 Jefferson Davis Highway, Stafford, VA 22554. Alternatively, anyone wanting to follow the police procession can wait in the church parking lot during the service. A police procession will proceed to the graveside burial at Stafford Memorial Gardens on Shelton Shop Road, Stafford VA.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made toward a college fund for Steve's daughter. A link for donations will be updated on Wednesday, November 25 to the deceased's obituary page via the Covenant Funeral Home website. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to Covenant Funeral Service, 1310 Courthouse Road, Stafford, VA 22554.
