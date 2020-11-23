Dottie Carter Sacra
Dottie Carter Sacra, 80, of Partlow passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Mary Washington Hospital.
Mrs. Sacra was a member of Waller's Baptist Church.
She is survived by her two sons, Tommy Sacra (Kim Glover) and Troy Sacra Sr. (Suzie); her mother-in-law, Janice Sacra, all of Partlow; four grandsons, Brandon Handy (Kelly), Jeremy, Troy Jr. and Bradley (Jodi); and five great-grandsons Nathan, Tyler, Sean, Brantley, and Jaxson.
She was preceded in death by Joseph T. Sacra, Jr.
The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 25 at Wallers Baptist Church in Partlow, VA. A service will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 25 at Wallers Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Nov. 23, 2020.