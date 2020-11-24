Melvin (Phil) Coleman



Melvin (Phil) P. Coleman, 67, of Spotsylvania, VA passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at VCU Hospital in Richmond, VA with his daughters by his side. Phil was born in England on July 16, 1953 to parents Ronald P. Coleman and Doreen (Parker) Coleman.







After graduating from Gar-Field High School in Woodbridge, VA, Phil embarked on what would become a 40 plus year career in the warehouse management and operations industry before retiring from Iron Mountain in 2018.







A devoted father, grandfather and brother, Phil always put the needs of others before his own. At a moment's notice, he was willing to grab his tools to help his kids, grandkids, family and friends with household projects. Phil had many hobbies including hunting and fishing and he always looked forward to his annual hunting trips with family and friends.







Phil is survived by his daughter Tammy and her husband Doug; his daughter Anna and her husband Tony; his six grandchildren, Joey, Corey, Wyatt, Jackson, Hailey and Charlotte; his sister Marie Williams; his sister Sylvia Hapner and her husband Greg; his brother Ronald Coleman Jr. and his wife Kerstin; and three nieces and nephews, Mitchell, Veronica and Victoria.







Phil was preceded in death by his parents Ronald and Doreen Coleman.







Because of COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no funeral at this time. A Celebration of Phil's Life will be planned for the late spring or early summer of 2021. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to VCU School of Medicine, VCU Office of Gifts & Records Management, Box 843042, Richmond, VA 23284.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Nov. 24, 2020.