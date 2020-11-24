Joan Beverly Ehmer
Joan Beverly (Short) Ehmer died peacefully on November 18, 2020, with her family by her side. She was born June 22, 1929, in Piqua, OH. She was preceded in death by her parents Arthur and Kathyrn Short, husband William J. Ehmer, granddaughter Wendy Hayes, sister Miriam Schoening and nephew Mark Schoening. She is survived by her children Beverly Cicioni, Linda Sterner, George Coffroad, grandchildren Lisa Tucker (Bruce), Danny Sterner (Ada), Cheryl Sterner (Kirk), Tracie Hayes (Wes), great-grandchildren Michelle (Kyle), Devin (Joseline), Kyle, Briahna, Kaylee, Megan, Hannah, Justin & Riley, great-great grandchildren Eli & Emmalyn, nephew Mike (Diane), niece Diane (Jeff).
A service will be held at Wilderness Community Church with burial at Quantico Cemetery. Due to COVID restrictions they will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Wilderness Community Church 10501 Plank Rd. Spotsylvania, VA 22553, for a memorial fund, to include a tree that will be planted in her memory. Online guestbook is available at Johnsoncares.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Nov. 24, 2020.