Roger T. Lightner
Roger T. Lightner, 94, a family man and a true gentleman passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease.
Roger was born November 6, 1926 in Falmouth to the late George and Helen Jones Lightner. He grew up in Falmouth and the day after his seventeenth birthday in 1943, he went to Richmond and enlisted in the U.S. Navy. After his training he served on a ship in the pacific during WWII.
He attended Spotswood Baptist Church starting in the mid 1950's and worked with the youth in the church for sixty years. Roger also enjoyed watching sports, high school thru professional. He also played church league softball for Spotswood and later coached the church's women's team. He worked at FMC in Fredericksburg and then at the FBI retiring in 1988.
Survivors include his daughters, Kathy Lightner Goodman (Joel), Becki Chewning (John); daughter-in-law Karen Lightner; three grandchildren; several great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephew. He was preceded in death by his wife of 42 years, Margaret; son Harvey "Bert" Lightner; and numerous brothers and sisters.
There will be a celebration of life at a later date.
Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Nov. 25, 2020.