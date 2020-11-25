Lorraine Snyder
Lorraine Snyder, 88, was surrounded by her loved ones when she went to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 19, 2020. Originally from Alexandria, she moved to Stafford in 1965 with her husband and three children. As a family, they were able to fulfill their dream of building a custom home in the middle of 30 wooded acres. Lorraine enjoyed gardening and spent many years raising unique irises. She was a member of Rock Hill Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School for many years. She, along with Reggie, her husband of 66 years, owned and operated Timberland Treasures for 20 years in Olde Town Fredericksburg. Her greatest love was always her family.
She is survived by her two daughters, Susan Shannon and Sheila Newton (Roy); brother Robert Boydston; grandchildren Stevie Snyder, Michelle Brewer (Jason), Jason Shannon (Linda), Michael Shannon (Tina), Heather Hamm (Daren), Sheri Bailey (Nick), Lauren Wilder (AJ) and Kyle Newton; great-grandchildren Dejah, Madison, Trenton, Ellie, Lillian, Jaydn, Cooper, Roxie, Charlotte, Adrien and Gavin; son-in-law Andy Shannon; and daughter-in-law Doris Voelkle. She was preceded in death by her husband, Reginald Snyder; her son, Michael Snyder; and her mother, Mable Boydston.
A private graveside service will be held.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Nov. 25, 2020.