Cheryl F. Hampton
Cheryl Darlene (Foster) Hampton, 74, of Woodford, VA, formerly of Monessen, died Monday, November 16, 2020 VCU Hospital in Richmond, VA. She was born on January 15, 1946 to the late Charles W. and Marie (Sappo) Foster. Cheryl was a retired contracting officer, having worked for the United States government for nearly 45 years. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Pamela Thieser and Patricia Bukowski. She is survived by a daughter, Regina W. (Eric) Cevis; son, Willie (Donna Reynolds) Wright; three brothers, Tim (Marty) Foster, Charles (Michelle) Foster, Robert (Goldie) Foster; four grandchildren, Lauren, Danielle, and Christian Cevis, Joshua Reynolds Sr.; great grandsons, Joshua "L.J." and Jackson Reynolds. A private viewing and funeral service was held on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Dalfonso-Billick Funeral Home in Monessen, PA. Online guest book and tribute wall at www.dalfonso-billick.com
.
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Nov. 25, 2020.