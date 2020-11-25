Menu
Search
Menu
The Free Lance - Star
The Free Lance - Star HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Susan Elizabeth Stup
1967 - 2020
BORN
1967
DIED
2020
Susan Elizabeth Stup

Susan Elizabeth Stup, 53, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at home.

She was a pleasure and a treasure to her parents, Russell and Marjorie Stup.

Susan graduated from Falls Church High School in Fairfax County. Her adult working years were as a dietary aide in nursing homes. She was an excellent employee and always willing to go the extra step. She was kind, gentle and humble. Susan was a faithful member of St. Jude Catholic Church.

Susan had three brothers, Brian (Debbie) of Orange County, Jeff (Amy) of Inwood, WV, Pete (Kara) of Richmond; several nieces and nephews Julie, Brian Jr., Lissa, Aaron, Joey, Maddie and Michael; five great-nieces and nephews Ava, Eli, Alic, Tatum and Amelia. Susan was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents; two uncles Bill Rose and Ron Stup; and great-niece Reagan.

A special thank you to Mary Washington Health Care Hospice - Carole, Danielle, Ashley and all others. Special thanks to her health care aide, Wendy H.

A mass will be held at noon on Friday, November 27 at St. Jude Catholic Church, 9600 Caritas St., Fredericksburg, VA 22408. Interment will follow at 2:00 p.m. in Laurel Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to American Cancer (brain cancer research).

You can view the livestream service at www.bit.ly/StJudeYoutube.

Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Funeral Mass
12:00p.m.
St. Jude Catholic Church
9600 Caritas St, Fredericksburg, Virginia
Nov
27
Interment
2:00p.m.
Laurel Hill Cemetery
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.