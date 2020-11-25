Edith Wright Stewart
Edith Wright Stewart, 92, of Fredericksburg passed away on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Mary Washington Hospital with her daughter by her side.
She was born June 21, 1928 in York, South Carolina to the late Manny and Leila Wright. After 37 years of service, Edith retired from Wonder Bread. She was a member of Northside Baptist Church for many years, keeping her faith until the end.
Survivors include her daughter, Barbara Stewart Spindle (Dennis); step-children, Earlene and Jon Stewart; son-in-law, Gene Taylor; grandchildren, Michelle Staples and Jason Spindle (Ashley); grandson-in-law, Scott Williams; great-grandchildren, Zach, Alexandra, Declan, and Audrey; sister, Frances Bradley; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin Earl Stewart; daughter, Mary Stewart Taylor; sisters, Beatrice Dean, Lucille Sheaff, and Catherine Kiser; and grandchildren, Christopher Taylor, Justin Taylor, and Jennifer Williams.
A graveside service will be held at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, December 1 in Sunset Memorial Gardens.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Nov. 25, 2020.