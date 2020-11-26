Troy Saunders



Troy Saunders, 52, of Woodford, VA, passed away on November 19, 2020.



He was the son of the late Lloyd and Lucy Mae Saunders.



He is survived his children, Ora Young and Tylique Spencer; father, Oscar Kay; siblings, Stephanie Kay, Stephanie R. Taylor, Lamonte Saunders and Oscar Kay, Jr.; grandson, Milo Padgett.



A walk-through viewing will be held at A.L Bennett and Son Funeral Home on Friday, November 27th from 5 PM-7 PM. A graveside Celebration of Life will be held at Beulah Baptist Church in Woodford, VA on Saturday, November 28th at 11 AM.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Nov. 26, 2020.