Troy Saunders
1968 - 2020
BORN
1968
DIED
November 19, 2020
Troy Saunders

Troy Saunders, 52, of Woodford, VA, passed away on November 19, 2020.

He was the son of the late Lloyd and Lucy Mae Saunders.

He is survived his children, Ora Young and Tylique Spencer; father, Oscar Kay; siblings, Stephanie Kay, Stephanie R. Taylor, Lamonte Saunders and Oscar Kay, Jr.; grandson, Milo Padgett.

A walk-through viewing will be held at A.L Bennett and Son Funeral Home on Friday, November 27th from 5 PM-7 PM. A graveside Celebration of Life will be held at Beulah Baptist Church in Woodford, VA on Saturday, November 28th at 11 AM.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Nov. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Viewing
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
A. L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home - Fredericksburg
200 Butternut Drive , Fredericksburg, VA 22408
Nov
28
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Beulah Baptist Church
, Woodford, Virginia
Funeral services provided by:
A. L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home - Fredericksburg
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
5 Entries
That he may rest in peace..no more pain
Cindy (Lewis) Forrest
Friend
November 24, 2020
Stephanie may God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. Troy was one of those guys that no matter what was going on whether good or bad he stayed consistent with his personality. He was such an old soul and will be missed.
Sandra &#8220;Luv&#8221; Robinson
Neighbor
November 24, 2020
Troy I can't remember where our paths crossed but I seen this today and I know you and I have crossed paths somewhere so sorry that you are gone may you rest in peace and may God carry you in his hands until all of us friends and your family catch up to you
Butch Tenhoeve
Friend
November 23, 2020
On behalf of A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home, we express our deepest condolences during this difficult time. We extend continued prayers of strength and comfort. Our thoughts are with your family.

A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home
November 23, 2020
I love you my brother, you were my keeper and my protector. No more pain, may you rest in peace....tears...tears.
Stephanie Taylor
Sister
November 22, 2020