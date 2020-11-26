Menu
James R. Newman, 86, of King George passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020. Born in Nebraska and raised in Phoenix Arizona. Jim served in Germany in the United States Army. After graduating from Arizona State University, he went to work as a computer scientist at NSWC Dahlgren and retired after 30 years of civil service. He was a lifelong musician and enjoyed playing Bluegrass music. He also enjoyed woodworking and acting. Jim was one of the founding members of the Bits and Pieces Community Theatre in Dahlgren and was best remembered for his portrayals of Snoopy, Benjamin Franklin and Fagan. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Jean Newman; his children, Laura Newman, Richard Newman and Jeffrey Newman (Tiffany); his sister, Carol Suty and his grandchildren, Cassidy, Ainsley and Evelyn. The family will hold a private memorial. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com.

Published by The Free Lance - Star on Nov. 26, 2020.
