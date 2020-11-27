Charles Morefield
Charles Larry Morefield, 68 of Spotsylvania passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at his home. Larry was an active member of Massaponax Baptist Church and finished his career doing what he loved, driving the special needs students for Spotsylvania County. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Cathy Morefield; his parents, Charles and Bessie Morefield; his children, Charles Brian Morefield (Kimberly) and Lisa Michelle Morefield; his sisters, Charlene Beckner, Vickie Satterwhite and Sheila Simpson and four grandchildren, Kamden, Brenna, Braydon and Kendall. A visitation and viewing will be held on Saturday, November 28th from 1:00 – 3:30pm at Massaponax Baptist Church. Friends are encouraged to file through and visit. The family will hold a funeral service beginning at 4:00pm. The service will be broadcast live on the church Facebook page. All current Covid-19 protocols (masks, 50% occupancy and social distancing) will be observed. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Massaponax Baptist Church, the 516 Project Ministry or to Special Olympics
Area 11. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com
.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Nov. 27, 2020.