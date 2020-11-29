John C. Smith
John C. Smith, age 78, of Spotsylvania VA, passed away at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center, on Friday, November 20, 2020.
Born December 1, 1941, in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of the late Ann and John P. Smith.
John was raised in Baltimore MD, with family roots in Ashland, PA. After high school graduation, John continued his education and graduated from St. Francis College in Loretto, PA. A United States Marine Corps Vietnam Veteran, John later was self-employed in the lumber industry until his retirement.
Having attained the rank of captain, John lived his life by the Marine Corps motto, Semper Fidelis.
He enjoyed hunting, Notre Dame football, Wimbledon tennis and was a lifelong birder. For many years he volunteered with migratory bird counting groups. John shared his knowledge and love of birds with many people.
John was a member of St. Matthew Catholic Church, Spotsylvania.
He is survived by his cousins, friends and his St. Matthew Church family.
The Rosary will be prayed at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 (John's birthday) at Found and Sons Funeral Chapel, 10719 Courthouse Road, Fredericksburg. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at St. Matthew Catholic Church.
Interment will be at a later date at St. Joseph's Cemetery, Fountain Springs, PA, overseen by Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, donations in John's memory may be sent to St. Matthew Catholic Church Buildings and Grounds Fund or a charity of your choice
