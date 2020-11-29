Keith "Cameron" Hilldrup, II
Keith "Cameron" Hilldrup, II, 63, of Fredericksburg passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at his home.
The youngest of three children, Mr. Hilldrup was born Jan. 3, 1957. Before retiring, he was a maintenance supervisor at Walmart.
Cameron was a devoted animal lover and took a special interest in providing shelter to homeless cats. An avid, mainly self-taught mechanic, he was always tinkering with engines and was willing to help anyone who needed his assistance. His willingness to lend a hand made him an appreciated member of his community.
He is survived by his sister and brother, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his mother, Joyce Herndon Hilldrup; his father, Keith Cameron Hilldrup, Sr.; his stepmother Ruby Saunders Dunn Hilldrup; and his stepbrother, Thomas Burton Dunn III.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, December 1 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A graveside service will be held at noon on Wednesday, December 2 at Sunset Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate a contribution to the SPCA in Cameron's name.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Nov. 29, 2020.