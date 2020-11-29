Mary Burrell
Mary Katherine Loving Burrell, 92 of Dahlgren, went to be with the Lord on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 26, 2020.
Mary was born on January 28, 1928 in Essex, VA. She was the daughter of Thomas Lloyd and Resa Noel Loving. She grew up in Fredericksburg and graduated from James Monroe High School with honors in 1945. Mary moved to Dahlgren when she married her husband Frank Burrell in 1948. Mary and Frank lived all their married life in Dahlgren where they raised their three children.
Mary was a longtime member of Oakland Baptist Church and loved to worship with her friends in the Ruth-Gleaners Sunday School class. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
She is survived by her son-in-law George Buffkin of Fredericksburg; brother Rodger Loving and wife Bea of Spotsylvania; grandson Keith W. Burrell, Jr. and wife Shawn of Dahlgren; granddaughter April Lyn Papenfuss of Jacksonville, FL and great-grandchildren Chadd and Meagan Burrell, and Angel, Jolee and Sam Coates.
She was preceded in death by her parents Thomas and Resa Loving, husband Frank; daughter Karen Buffkin; sons Bruce G. Burrell and Keith W. Burrell, Sr.; and sister Sidney McCarty.
Her career as an Employee Development Specialist at the Naval Surface Warfare Center at Dahlgren spanned 26 years. She was one the first recipients of the Paul J. Martini Award for Distinguished Civilian Service. Mary retired in 1988 as Manager of Supervisory and Management Development Training for the Naval Surface Warfare Center.
A visitation will take place, Wednesday, December 2 from 6-8pm at Storke Funeral Home, King George Chapel. The funeral will be Thursday, December 3 at Storke Funeral Home, King George Chapel at 12noon. Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery in Fredericksburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Mary Washington Hospice and/or The American Cancer Society
. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.storkefuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Nov. 29, 2020.