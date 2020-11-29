Patricia S. Lane
Patricia S. (Pat Lynch) Lane, (81), of Spotsylvania, VA., passed away peacefully on Friday, November 27, 2020 at her home. Pat was born in Washington, DC. on June 28, 1939 and grew up in the Silver Spring, MD area. She graduated from Montgomery Blair High School. In May 1958 she married Bill Lynch and they had 4 children. Pat became a school bus driver for Spotsylvania County, serving nearly 20 years. It was in this role that she impacted so many children and was loved by so many.
After the passing of husband, Bill Lynch, of 22 years in July of 1980, she later married Jack Lane of Greenville, SC in April 1993. They lived in Belton, SC for nearly 20 years until his passing in August of 2010. Pat was a sports fan. She was raised as an avid Redskins fan and often attended games with her father. She also enjoyed college sports especially football and basketball, following the Maryland Terrapins, Tennessee Volunteers and the Clemson Tigers. She loved animals and is survived by her beloved cat, Callie-Rae.
Pat was extremely proud of her children and grandchildren. She is survived by her daughters, Darlene Lynch Barnes, Charlene Lynch (Ralph Deihr), Deborah Lynch Seay (Calvin Jr.) and son Duane Lynch; step-daughter, Tricia ten Pas (Steve); grandchildren, Billie, Liam, Mauri, Alivia, Madelyn, Peyton and Rachel and step-grandchild, Wilson and numerous step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to Pat's visitation at Laurel Hill Funeral Home, 10127 Plank Rd, Spotsylvania, VA on Thursday, December 3, from 10:00 AM until time of funeral service at 11:00 AM. Interment will immediately follow in the Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the SPCA, Hospice or Salem Baptist Church. Online condolences and fond memories of Pat may be offered to the family at www.laurelhillfuneralhme.com
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Nov. 29, 2020.