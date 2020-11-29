Kay B. Pollock



Kay Barnette Pollock, 84, of Fredericksburg, Virginia, passed away on September 12th.



Ms. Pollock was predeceased by her husband of 56 years, Raymond, and is survived by her three sons, Kenneth, Andrew, James, and their families. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University in August of 1961 with a BS in mathematics and retired from the Joint Warfare Analysis Center (JWAC) at Dahlgren in 1997.



Ms. Pollock was a devoted member of the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Fredericksburg (UUFF) and requests that any contributions be made to the Fellowship. There will be a memorial held for her in the Spring at the UUFF.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Nov. 29, 2020.