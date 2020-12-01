Barbara Ann Wright
Barbara Ann Wright, 73, of Rhoadesville, VA passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, November 26, 2020.
Barbara was born on July 2, 1947 in Alexandria, VA. She was the daughter of Wilmot (Buddy) and Kathleen McDonald. Barbara graduated from George Washington High School in Alexandria. She worked for the Department of the Army as a civilian in several different capacities, with both military and civilian personnel. When Barbara retired from the Department of the Army, her and her husband moved to Rhoadesville, where she saw her life long dream of owning a horse come true. Barbara also had a love of the beach, mountains, and other animals.
Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Lee Wright. She is survived by two daughters, Donna Belcher (Craig) of Mechanicsville, MD; Tracie Wright (Billy) of Rhoadesville, VA; and, two step-daughters, Kathleen Martin of Denton, TX; and, Linda Hyams (Terry) of Commack, NY. Survivors also include two granddaughters, Desiree Wright and Delaney Garner of Rhoadesville, VA; and, two grandsons, Alex Martin (Jona) of Denton, TX and Hunter Hyams of Commack, NY; and, many dear friends.
Due to COVID restrictions, the funeral arrangements are private.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Barbara's name to the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company at https://cvfc3.com/about-us/donate
An online guestbook is available at johnsoncares.com
.
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 1, 2020.