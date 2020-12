Annette Beverly JonesAnnette Beverly Jones, 93, of Fredericksburg passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at Blue Ridge Christian Home.Survivors include her two sons, Thomas A. Jones (Sybil) and Stephen Jamie Jones (Karen); daughter Linda Jones Powell; brother Kerry Beverly; two sisters, Barbara Hill and Patsy Curtis; 11 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Stephen J. Jones, Jr.; son-in-law David Powell; three brothers, James L. Beverly, William J. Beverly, and Jerry Beverly; and sister Helen Douglas.All services will be private. To view the services via livestream visit the funeral homes website on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 1:50 p.m..In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Blue Ridge Christian Home, 7034 Catlett Rd, Bealeton, VA 22712.Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com