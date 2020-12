Earl "Rocky" GarnettEarl "Rocky" Garnett, 55, of Spotsylvania, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020. He was born on December 7, 1964 in Fredericksburg.Survivors include his spouse, Donna Henderson Garnett; children Curtis Garnett (Kimberly) and Collin Garnett (Savannah); grandchildren Colton, and Bristol; aunt Edith Garnett Holloway; sister; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins; step-brothers Bobby McGhee (Missy) and Ronnie McGhee; in-laws Judy and Jerry Henderson. He was preceded in death by his father, Earl Garnett; mother Barbara Gallahan Garnett; and step-mother Virginia "Teenie" McGhee Garnett.The family will receive friends from 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. on Monday, December 7 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A graveside service will follow at 2 p.m. at Sunset Memorial Gardens.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hollywood Church of the Brethren & The Virginia Deer Hunters Association.Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com